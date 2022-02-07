Corpus Christi man believes yoga helped him walk again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new yoga studio will begin its classes Monday, joining the growing fitness industry in Corpus Christi. A Corpus Christi man said yoga helped him walk again.

“I went from not being able to lay flat on the floor, to falling on my head out of a head stand,” said Tommy Gomez.

Gomez said 6 months ago he was immobilized. He remembers being stuck on the couch and feeling helpless. Until he came across the idea to do yoga.

“I never was a big believer in yoga, I always thought it wasn’t for me. But, I was at wit ends so I gave it a try,” said Gomez.

Ashley Chapa is the yoga instructor Gomez turned to for help.

"The people that come to me for therapeutic yoga. Typically that’s the main concern. Sciatic discomfort,” said Chapa.

According to Johns Hopkins University, yoga can improve strength, balance and flexibility, help with back pain and reduce stress. In this case, the Mayo Clinic confirms, Sciatica pain happens when part of the spine compresses, causing inflammation, pain and numbness and Chapa said she's found a way to ease this.

“Weightlifting or just yoga. I'm creating an environment where I combine the two and this is where you really create those transformation stories," she said.

Tommy Gomez said, “In two to three months I was moving around again. I was working, I was painless.”

Ashley Chapa's business, ANC Fitness & Yoga is located at 4411 Gollihar Rd. It offers in person classes Monday through Saturday from 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. as well as one-on-one sessions. You can reach ANC Fitness & Yoga at (361) 533-9045 or send an email to ancfitness.ashley@gmail.com.

