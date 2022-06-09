Corpus Christi ISD offers resources to students struggling with mental health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, there's been more focus on mental health. During the 2021-2022 school year the Corpus Christi Independent School District has offered some resources to its students.

CCISD officials said there are 11 school social workers and a licensed professional counselor who are there to help students with their mental health. CCISD is also using a program called the Texas Child Health Access, or TCHATT, through telemedicine at Ray High School and Miller High School. It’s operated by a group of mental health care experts from universities across the state. The program was created by state lawmakers in 2019 and is already in more than 300 school districts in Texas.

"We can provide psychiatric evaluation which means a medical doctor who specializes in mental health to provide treatment or treatment via psychologist/licensed professional counselors,” said UTRGV Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Dr. Alcides Amador.

Those working with the TCHATT Program are working to expand it to other schools in the Coastal Bend but, those running the program said more funding from Congress is needed for that to happen.