Corpus Christi International Airport learns more about how to improve its services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi International Airport is looking to improve its services.

The Director of Aviation, Kevin Smith said they plan to use some of what they learned at the South-Central Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives Conference.

Including new programs from the Federal Aviation Administration and Customs and Border Protection, grant opportunities and regulatory updates for things like land use, airport design and airport requirements.

Overall, Smith tells KRIS 6 News the overarching theme was about resiliency of the aviation industry and airport leaders. Mitigating the damages due to weather, viruses, airline crew shortages, and other crises.

Also discussing airport terminal modernization, risk mitigation for airport organizations, and fee structures.

