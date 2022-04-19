Corpus Christi city councilors to discuss new affordable housing complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Corpus Christi city councilors will discuss construction of a new affordable housing complex in the city. The 152-unit complex would be built on 10.55 acres at the southeast corner of Greenwood Dr. and Gollihar Rd. east of West Point Rd.

They city says the rental units, called ALMA at Greenwood, would be a mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units. To qualify to live there, people and families would need to be at or below 60% of the area median income. The project is expected to cost over $30 million with most of the money coming from bonds with a private developer. City leaders said, the need for affordable housing in the city is there and wait lists have been full recently.

“There is a bus stop, there is parks, there is an elementary school that's walkable, the high school is walkable, so it’s in a good area that needs development because it’s an older neighborhood,” said District 3 City Councilor, Roland Barrera.

Barrera said Tuesday, city councilors will look into securing funding for the project. If approved, construction would begin in August 2022, with the project expected to be completed in December 2023.

