Corpus Christi City Council to discuss Cole Park Plaza curfew

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, a proposed amendment will clarify the language in the ordinance to show Cole Park Plaza is part of the park and therefore, will be included in the regular park operating hours.

The city’s code of ordinances states people can’t go to the park, including Cole Park Plaza, between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

However, Cole Park Pier is not affected and will remain open 24 hours, something people in the fishing community say they are aware of.

"I come out here, at least three or four times a week and all I really know is, that you can fish here 24 hours a day. After 10 o'clock, the pier closes to people walking on it or who just want to see it," one local fisherman said.

Although the plaza will have a closing time, the parking lot can still be used for those who are fishing on the pier.

"Where people can park and so they don't park anywhere else, it’s very clear that individuals who are parked there after 10 o'clock are going to utilize the pier," Dante Gonzalez, Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation interim director said.

Gonzalez said there are officers patrolling the area to make sure there is no one breaking the curfew who is not fishing. Those found in violation face a class c misdemeanor or up to a $500 fine.