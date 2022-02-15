Corpus Christi City Council will discuss rezoning property on Yorktown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Corpus Christi city leaders will discuss rezoning property on Yorktown during the City Council meeting. The property in question is near 7601 Yorktown, next to Rancho Vista neighborhood. Right now, it's empty. District 3 Councilman, Roland Barrera says since it was annexed in the 90's, it's been considered farmland. This is why the area has not seen expansion in terms of new business. However today, council will consider approving rezoning the area for neighborhood commercial use.

“There is a lot of residential development popping up out there. Its a good move for those citizens there and that way they have something that’s convenient for them there,” said Barrera.

If the rezone is approved, the developer for the Gulfway Shopping Center on SPID will open a second strip mall on Yorktown. Barrera says people who live in the area can expect to see more shops and some restaurants once its complete.

