What you need to know about back-to-school immunizations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the first day of class looming for many across the Coastal Bend, don't forget immunizations among the items on your child's back-to-school checklist.

Immunizations are a must for all Texas public school students and time to get them taken care of is running out.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added more fuel to the fiery debate over immunizations for children.

But no matter where you stand on this subject, Texas public schools are crystal clear about what where they stand.

"If they don't have their vaccines when school starts is that they won't get, the school won't allow them to register," said immunization nurse Belinda Granados. "For your adolescents and high school students, a lot of times they won't get their schedule until they have their vaccines."

Here's a look at the four vaccines required for kindergarten and elementary school-aged students.

They are diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis vaccine, more commonly known as the t-dap. It's a combination three-for-one shot.

Also on the list is the varicella vaccination that's for chickenpox.

Number three is another combination vaccine that is for measles, mumps and rubella.

The fourth is the polio vaccine.

For adolescents, the required vaccines are the tdap vaccine, meningitis vaccine, and the varicella shot.

If you're worried about the cost for all these vaccinations, there is help available.

"If a child has no insurance, or they have Medicaid, or if their private insurance does not cover all vaccines they qualify for our vaccine here at the clinic with us," Granados said.

Keeping track of what vaccinations your child has received isn't easy.

And if you've lost track of what vaccines they've received, or if you lost your child's immunization schedule, just contact the health department.

They can track down that information for you and get your child caught up on their immunizations.

Many parents are wondering about the COVID-19 vaccination.

It is not on the list of required vaccines but it will be available for those who qualify.

"At every clinic that we will be offering back-to-school clinics, we will also have COVID-19 vaccines available for the 12 years and older," Granados said.

The Nueces County Health Department will hold some back-to-school immunization clinics coming up.

On Aug. 10-11, a clinic will be held at the senior center on Greenwood from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

They'll hold another immunization clinic at the same location on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

