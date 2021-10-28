What to tell your kids before their COVID-19 vaccination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Millions of younger children soon may be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

While the FDA and CDC still have to provide the final green light, experts say it's important to talk to your kids about what to expect.

And the conversation should come a few days before vaccination -- so there's not a long period of time to worry about it.

"As much as possible, try to connect it to what they already know which is that they've had vaccines before and they've gotten through it," child therapist Jody Baumstein said.

Therapists say parents should be careful not to pass on vaccine anxiety to children.

And that it's important to prepare them, but stay away from words like shot or poke which could make them scared about the vaccination.