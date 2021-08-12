West Oso ISD sets board meeting mulling possible mask mandate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the Coastal Bend, several school districts have already reported several cases in their first days of classes.

School districts across Texas are defying Gov. Greg Abbott's orders and are requiring masks in the classrooms, from Houston, Dallas, San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley.

West Oso ISD will hold a special board meeting on Monday where the topics of masks will be discussed among the school board and Superintendent Conrado Garcia.

"We know that the governor has issued his executive order, but the board of trustees wants the opportunity to discuss it at length," Garcia said.

Garcia said that the health and well-being of his students and staff are important to him.

"We have an obligation and I have said this before," Garcia said. "As superintendent and board of trustees is to protect our children."

Garcia also said that parents should sure their children are feeling good in the morning before sending them to school to avoid the spread of the virus.

