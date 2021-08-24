WATCH LIVE: Pandemic briefing from Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Nueces County Health District will present its weekly findings to the Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday.

The update will occur during the weekly city council meeting that starts at 11:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed in this article.

Monday, Nueces County reported seven deaths and 438 new cases of COVID-19.

The deaths reported were four men and three women in their 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and 100’s. Their comorbidities included diabetes, kidney transplant, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and heart disease. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 956.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 56,235 with 48,606 recovered.

