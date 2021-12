CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City and county leaders are gathering Wednesday to provide an update on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will begin at 5 p.m. and be live-streamed in this article. (refresh)

Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, Luis Wilmot, Assistant Public Health Director, and Dr. Christopher Bird, Associate Professor, TAMUCC will be in attendance.