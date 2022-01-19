Vaccine specialist is fastest growing job on national list

SUNNYVALE, California — The pandemic is forcing priorities in the workplace to change, and we're getting a new look at where the future of work is headed and where to find a growing number of job opportunities.

LinkedIn released a list of the fastest growing jobs, looking at trends over the past five years.

The number one job on the list is vaccine specialist.

A LinkedIn rep says they're seeing more jobs recently that focus on health.

Also in the top jobs list are business development representatives.