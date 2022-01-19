Watch
Vaccine specialist is fastest growing job on national list

LinkedIn reports more jobs focusing on health
KRIS file photo.
The pandemic is changing where the future of work is headed.<br/>
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jan 19, 2022
SUNNYVALE, California — The pandemic is forcing priorities in the workplace to change, and we're getting a new look at where the future of work is headed and where to find a growing number of job opportunities.

LinkedIn released a list of the fastest growing jobs, looking at trends over the past five years.

The number one job on the list is vaccine specialist.

A LinkedIn rep says they're seeing more jobs recently that focus on health.

Also in the top jobs list are business development representatives.

