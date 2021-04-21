Tuloso-Midway ISD students must return to campus, unless an appeal is approved

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Independent School District (TMISD) is requiring parents to submit an appeal if they want their children to continue distance learning for the rest of the year.

According to a release signed by Dr. Rick Fernandez, TMISD Superintendent, a campus appeals process is in place to address cases of "extenuating, high-risk, health situation that are supported by medical certification and verified by TMISD staff."

Fernandez says that the district will be abiding by CDC guidelines and that the decision had to do with the concerns about the effect distance learning has had on students in the district.

"Our team understands that some families may be concerned about returning to on-campus instruction but please be aware that we will continue to maintain our enhanced sanitation and safety protocols that have been proven successful thus far," says the memo from Fernandez.

This appeals approach is different from how other local districts are handling the return to in-person learning.

Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) required high school students to notify the district by April 16, if they chose to do in-person or virtual learning for the remainder of the school year. For those high school students in the district, virtual instruction will remain available for those who prefer it.

CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said that the district "highly recommend(s) students work closely with their teachers to discuss the advantages of in-person learning."

