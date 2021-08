CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — County health officials released three new COVID-19 deaths and 433 new cases for Nueces County on Friday.

The deaths pushed the county's pandemic-wide fatality total to 876.

The patients were two males and a female in their 70's, 80's and 90's. Their comorbidities included COPD, vascular, and obesity.

The new cases push the pandemic-wide case count to 49,217 in the county. Of that total, 44,563 have recovered.