Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Texas mask order debate simmers as legal battle escalates

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Texas mask order debate simmering as legal battle escalates. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Texas mask order debate simmering as legal battle escalates
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:53:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The debate concerning masks in schools continues as the legal battle over the issue intensifies.

Nueces County Health Authority issued an order Sunday night requiring all public schools in the county to require masks.

But moments after the announcement, the Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order. It temporarily blocked mask mandates issued by local leaders in San Antonio and Dallas.

That forced Nueces County to rescind its mask mandate for county schools.

Abbott's executive order, which bans mask mandates from government entities, could stay in place as court cases surrounding the issue continue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.