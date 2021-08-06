TEA issues COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency has released its updated guidance on COVID-19 protocols for the start of the new school year.

For any confirmed cases in the school, school officials must notify the local health department while adhering to all privacy requirements.

And upon the knowledge that a teacher, staff member, student, or visitor at a school tests positive for COVID-19, the school must submit a report to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

An executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott prohibits the school systems from requiring students and staff to wear a mask.

But a student or staff member can wear a mask if they choose to.

A student who tests positive for the coronavirus won't be allowed back on campus until they meet certain requirements for re-entry.

