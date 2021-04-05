Take this COVID-19 business impact survey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your business has been impacted by the pandemic, local leaders want to hear from you.

The Coastal Bend Business Resources Working Group, part of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, is launching its fifth and final COVID-19 impact survey starting today.

It will run through Friday, April 9. All local businesses are invited to participate and send in their information.

The survey questions are coordinated by Dr. Jim Lee, Regents Professor of Economics at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Based on previous surveys, thousands of responses have been tallied and analyzed for local, state and national leaders to measure the impact of the pandemic-related interruptions on the Coastal Bend economy.

The survey results will be presented and discussed at the group's summit on April 16.

“This is an example of regional collaboration at its best,” said Iain Vasey, president and CEO of the CCREDC. “Responding to this crisis together, pooling our resources to best determine what our community needs are, and then responding with all the tools in our various toolkits to get businesses back on track as fast as possible requires all of us. We’re a strong and resilient community and we’re ready to capitalize on our strengths and grow our economy together.”

The survey can be found by clicking on the link here: ccredc.com/coronahelp.