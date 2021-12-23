Supreme Court will hear mask and vaccine arguments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court will hear arguments on a mask and vaccine mandate issued by President Biden.

The high court will hear oral arguments during a special hearing on Jan. 7.

Two of the president's initiatives aimed at addressing the coronavirus will be assessed.

One requires large companies to have their workers get coronavirus vaccines or be tested weekly and wear a mask.

And the other requires health care workers who are employed at hospitals that receive federal aid to be vaccinated against the virus.