Supreme Court will hear mask and vaccine arguments

Oral arguments on Biden's mandate set for Jan. 7
KRIS file photo.
Supreme Court will hear arguments about President Biden's mask mandates next month
Posted at 12:20 PM, Dec 23, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court will hear arguments on a mask and vaccine mandate issued by President Biden.

The high court will hear oral arguments during a special hearing on Jan. 7.

Two of the president's initiatives aimed at addressing the coronavirus will be assessed.

One requires large companies to have their workers get coronavirus vaccines or be tested weekly and wear a mask.

And the other requires health care workers who are employed at hospitals that receive federal aid to be vaccinated against the virus.

