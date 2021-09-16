Southwest Airlines provides extra pay to COVID-vaccinated staff

ACCORDING TO MULTIPLE MEDIA REPORTS, Southwest Airlines is boosting incentives for of its staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. — According to multiple media reports, Southwest Airlines is boosting incentives for of its staff to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The airline will provide fully vaccinated staff 16 hours extra pay if they show proof of vaccination before November 15, according to a company memo sent Wednesday and reported by the Dallas Morning News, CNBC and others.

Southwest has confirmed this practice, saying it would offer members "roughly two days of pay."

And it will extend this perk to pilots and flight attendant, who are not considered as hourly employees. These workers will receive pay for 13 trip segments, according to CNBC.

Additionally, Southwest told the Insider it will cut quarantine pay provisions for unvaccinated employees who catch COVID-19 after Nov. 16.

Bloomberg reports those employees had provisions in the past that would provide full pay for up to 10 days if they were exposed or contracted COVID-19 while on their jobs.

Unvaccinated workers would still be able to use their normal sick pay for COVID-related illnesses according to CNBC.

Southwest told staff members that the new policies were "unrelated" to the vaccination rules President Joe Biden announced last week. Biden's rules would require businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing.