CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People who might need a third COVID-19 shot, may want to speak with their doctor about needing a fourth shot later.

New CDC guidelines say immunocompromised people make up 44 percent of breakthrough cases, and may need a fourth COVID booster shot to stay protected.

Immunocompromised include those who are in active cancer treatment, transplant recipients, or people with HIV.

The CDC estimates about 2 percent of the population falls into this category.