Sinton remembers its COVID-19 victims

SINTON, Texas — The community of Sinton is honoring lives lost to COVID-19 with a memorable memorial.

The city has unveiled “The Acre of Angels.”

It features a fence line covered with pictures of those who, residents say, will never be forgotten.

"A lot of the people on that fence line I knew,” Sinton resident Olivia Flores said. “There’s a total of about 4-5 (COVID victims) on there.”

Forty-one lives have been taken so far by COVID-19 from in and around San Patricio County.

Each person is honored here with a poster and lights illuminating their faces at night.

Property owner Jennifer Puente says most of the families didn't get a chance to hold their loved one's hand or say “goodbye.”

"I think we should remember them and remember the impact that covid has had on the community,” Puente said.

The memorial is on Villareal Street at County Road 2046 in Sinton.

