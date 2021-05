SINTON, Texas — Sinton ISD's mask mandate soon will be lifted.

The Sinton school board last night voted to lift the mandate at the end of the school year, which is on June 3.

This summer and next school year, the district will be back to face-to-face instruction and masks will be optional.

And at this time, the Sinton district is not planning to offer remote learning for the 2021-2022 school year.