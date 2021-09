A new NBC News report confirms that the United States has reached 43 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The increase comes nine days after the country reached 42 million cases.

The nation has reported more than 692,000 deaths so far.

The nation's number of vaccinated people tops 183 million, with 70 million who are not.

Medical experts say those unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to become hospitalized.

And 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.