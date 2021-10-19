Powell's breakthrough infection triggered by underlying symptoms

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was fully vaccinated when he died of COVID-19, which means he had a breakthrough infection.

This occurrence happens when someone who is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 is exposed and becomes infected.

Powell had underlying conditions including Parkinson's Disease and multiple myeloma, which can severely compromise the immune system.

Immunocompromised people may also not build the same levels of immunity after vaccination as healthy people.

"As we look at patients who are hospitalized, that's a good indicator of severity of infection," said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Over 90 percent of them (COVID-19 cases) continue to be people who are unvaccinated."

Doctors say people at high risk for severe COVID-`19 should get a booster shot if eligible.