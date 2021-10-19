Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Powell's breakthrough infection triggered by underlying symptoms

items.[0].videoTitle
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was fully vaccinated when he died of COVID-19, which means he had a breakthrough infection.
Colin Powell's death to COVID-19 symptoms was a breakthrough infection
Posted at 12:47 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 13:47:38-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was fully vaccinated when he died of COVID-19, which means he had a breakthrough infection.

This occurrence happens when someone who is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 is exposed and becomes infected.

Powell had underlying conditions including Parkinson's Disease and multiple myeloma, which can severely compromise the immune system.

Immunocompromised people may also not build the same levels of immunity after vaccination as healthy people.

"As we look at patients who are hospitalized, that's a good indicator of severity of infection," said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Over 90 percent of them (COVID-19 cases) continue to be people who are unvaccinated."

Doctors say people at high risk for severe COVID-`19 should get a booster shot if eligible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.