POLL: Does the J&J vaccine pause affect your attitude towards vaccines?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the FDA said it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

"CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases," the FDA said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement also prompted Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez to pause the distribution of the J&J vaccine locally.

So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.