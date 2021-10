WASHINGTON, D.C. — An inside source says health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Several FDA advisors say that in Israel, people 40 and up are receiving the Pfizer boosters.

Officials are now looking at changing the U.S. age limit.

A source says the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change - it still would need FDA authorization and CDC approval.