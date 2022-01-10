Discussion set on omicron variant's impact locally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Coastal Bend residents are wondering how is the omicron variant impacting us here locally?

We will be hosting a discussion tonight to answer your questions.

We'll talk to Annette Rodriguez, the director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District. Other participants include Dr. Jaime Fergie from Driscoll Children's Hospita and Dr. Jaqueline Phillips from Amistad Community Health Center.

We'll also speak with officials from the Corpus Christi Independent School District and and other local health experts. They'll answer questions live on our KRIS 6 News Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Monday.