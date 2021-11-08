Over 500 children have been vaccinated by local health district so far

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District says that over 500 children were vaccinated for COVID-19 after vaccines were approved for them last week.

Dr. Kim Onufrak, Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District Assistant Director, told KRIS 6 News that the Pfizer doses were given to kids ages 5 to 11 between Nov. 3 and Nov. 7.

The CDC announced last Wednesday that children as young as 5 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine became available to local children that same day.

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez confirmed to KRIS 6 News that Pfizer doses would be available at all health district vaccine distribution locations that currently have the Pfizer vaccine.

"The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation will begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 this week by appointment."

“We are excited that the CDC approved vaccines for children ages 5 to 11," said Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez. "Parental consent is required, so parents should accompany their child to our COVID clinic at La Palmera Mall or any of our Health District clinics where Pfizer pediatric vaccines are available."

The vaccine remains free from the health district.

