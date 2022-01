CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reporting over a thousand COVID-19 cases in Nueces County on Friday.

Nueces County is reporting 1,011 new cases of COVID-19, with 979 from Nueces County and 32 being back-reported from the state. This brings the total case count to 74,696, with 67,999 recovered.

The total death count in the county is at 1,314.