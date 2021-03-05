Officials remind to still keep following COVID-19 protocols

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Nueces County officials today updated everyone on the progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

Their weekly press briefing was pushed back to Friday and held at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

During the press briefing, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez all say they're telling people to still follow COVID-19 protocols that have been in place since the pandemic began. That especially concerns wearing masks in public and following social distancing protocols.

Rodriguez is cautioning people to stay away from businesses that are not requiring masks.

Canales says that businesses may also still limit capacity if they wish.

We'll have more on this story on our newscasts later today.