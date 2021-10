Nueces County reports three COVID-19 related deaths and 63 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The deaths include one man and two women in their 30’s, 60’s and 90’s. Their comorbidities included hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and hyperlipidemia.

The death count is now at 1,207 and the total case count is now at 65,498.

From the total number of cases, 62,861 have reportedly recovered.