Nueces County reports one death, 634 new cases COVID-19 as Omicron arrives

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez confirmed three cases of Omicron have been detected in Nueces County, during Wednesday's COVID-19 news conference.

Nueces County reports 634 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from Tuesday afternoon's report of 960 positive cases.

The county has also reported one COVID-19 related death, a man in his 70's with comorbidities that included congestive heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, and end-stage renal disease. This brings the total death count in the county to 1,314.

The county's total case count is now at 72,980 with 67,875 recovered.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be hosting a local COVID-19 update on Wednesday. You can watch the update below at 5:00 p.m.

