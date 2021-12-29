Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nueces County judge providing COVID-19 update as after-holiday testing surges

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Graphic
coronavirus
Posted at 2:39 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 15:39:49-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday Dec. 29 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 in Nueces County and the Omicron variant.

Director of Public Health Annette Rodriguez will be joining her.

Topics will include "testing locations, test data and trends, hospital capacity, prevention strategies, and actions residents should take if they suspect they have COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19, or have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19."

You can watch the update at 5:00 p.m. below.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.