Nueces County Health District announces free COVID-19 testing sites

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Free COVID-19 testing sites will be available again starting next week in Nueces County.

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District announced the new testing sites Friday.

Amistad Community Health Clinic, located at 1533 South Brownlee Boulevard will have free testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Call (361) 886-3050 to schedule an appointment.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, located at 1702 Horne Road, is offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays, by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Call (361) 826-1339 to schedule an appointment.

People under 18 and above 12 are eligible for certain vaccines as well, with a verbal, written, or completed pre-registration parental consent form.

