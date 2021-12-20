Watch
New York City girding for Times Square festivities

City will make plan for New Year's Eve celebration by Christmas
New York City officials will decide this week how to move forward with regulations for New Year's Eve Times Square festivities.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Dec 20, 2021
NEW YORK, New York — New York City officials will decide this week how to move forward with regulations for New Year's Eve Times Square festivities.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio says a decision will be made before Christmas.

The initial plan was to only allow those who could show proof of vaccination, but that edict could change because of an increase in nationwide COVID-19 cases.

New York state set new records for cases over the weekend, including one day having more than 22,000 coronavirus cases.

