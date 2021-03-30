National Doctor's Day highlights health care professionals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In these trying times of the pandemic, we will always recognize the men and women on the front lines working to keep us safe.

Today is National Doctor’s Day.

We are celebrating the contributions of physicians across the Coastal Bend.

Joining us live on KRIS 6 News at noon is Dr. Osbert Blow, president and chief medical officer of the Christus Spohn Health System.

Anchor Jeff Dubrof discussed whether Blow sees an end to the pandemic and also how the pandemic has affected health care workers mentally and physically.

