National Doctor's Day highlights health care professionals

Part I of Jeff Dubrof interview with Dr. Osbert Blow of Christus Spohn Hospital System.
Dr. Osbert Blow
Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:09:54-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In these trying times of the pandemic, we will always recognize the men and women on the front lines working to keep us safe.

Today is National Doctor’s Day.

We are celebrating the contributions of physicians across the Coastal Bend.

Joining us live on KRIS 6 News at noon is Dr. Osbert Blow, president and chief medical officer of the Christus Spohn Health System.

Anchor Jeff Dubrof discussed whether Blow sees an end to the pandemic and also how the pandemic has affected health care workers mentally and physically.

