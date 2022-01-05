Watch
National COVID-19 cases soaring to record levels

More than 1 million new cases recorded on Monday
The United States set a record on Monday when it recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases.
Posted at 4:50 AM, Jan 05, 2022
That figure is more than double the previous record that was set five days ago.

Despite the rise in cases, some experts believe the focus should be on COVID-19 hospitalizations, which aren't climbing as fast.

Hospital admissions were up 63 percent from the previous week, but still short of the peak that was seen a year ago.

Meanwhile. deaths have remained stable over the past two weeks and well below the record levels that were set last January.

