Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots nearing approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The nation's top health agencies could approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this week.

An FDA advisory panel recommended the two vaccines last week.

It's now up to the FDA and CDC to give the final green light, nearly a month after doing the same for Pfizer.

The agencies may allow Americans to get a different booster than what they originally received - specifically for the 15 million who got the Johnson and Johnson shot.

"Getting the same one is okay, and you will get enough protection to get you through delta," CBS News contributor Dr. David Agus said. "But if you want a little bit more protection, mixing may have some benefit."

Reports indicate 77 percent of Americans 12 and older have at least one shot.

Health officials are hopeful that the FDA will grant emergency approval for the 5-to-11 age group next month.