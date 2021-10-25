Meeting set Tuesday to discuss COVID vaccines for kids 5 through 11

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Food and Drug Administration committee will meet Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 years old.

The FDA will hold an open session to discuss amending Pfizer's emergency use authorization to include kids in that age group.

Pfizer's vaccine is already authorized for use in children between 12 and 15.

If the committee votes in favor of it, the FDA will make a final decision about authorizing it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet next week to vote on whether to recommend it.