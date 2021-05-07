Mayor proclaims May 6-12 as Nurses Week in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our front-line healthcare workers have been among the biggest heroes of the pandemic.

Today, some of them got a big shoutout from the city.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo was at Spohn Shoreline Hospital where she read a proclamation declaring May 6 through May 12 as Nurses Week.

The mayor says nurses deserve the honor for all they've done for our community since the pandemic began last year.

And that's not all.

Nurses were also treated to a buffet lunch in appreciation of their services.