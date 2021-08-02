Watch
Mathis ISD's back-to-school COVID-19 plan

Mathis ISD
Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 15:56:45-04

The surge in Delta COVID-19 variant cases has many wondering about the return to school this fall.

With children under 12 still ineligible for a vaccine and some area districts already seeing case numbers as they return to class, Coastal Bend communities are concerned as the pandemic continues.

Each school district in the Coastal Bend has, or is working on a back-to-school COVID-19 contingency plan.

Here is Mathis ISD's back-to-school COVID-19 plan:

Mathis ISDcovid Safetyplan20212022 by Ryan Garza on Scribd


