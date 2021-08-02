Watch
London HS moves into Phase II with illness cases rising

Illness-related absences currently above 5 percent
London High School has gone to Phase II because of its health surveillance because of increase illness-related absences at the school.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 02, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the London Independent School District say they are moving London High School into Phase II of their health surveillance as of Monday.

It means the high school is classified by the district as "Code Orange."

In a prepared statement, the district said "they will be increasing cleaning at the high school. And that this likely will not be the last change to take place."

Illness-related absences among London High School students currently are above 5 percent.

Other campus locations in London ISD will remain in Phase I, with normal conditions.

