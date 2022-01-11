Locals urged to get tested for COVID-19, peak expected Jan. 30

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is urging residents to get tested for COVID-19 at the first sign of symptoms as cases in the area continue to rise.

In addition to wearing a mask when around others outside of your household, social distancing, and washing hands often, the health district says testing is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

"Early testing leads to faster treatment and reduces the number of patients admitted to local hospitals."

According to Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez, there are now eight confirmed omicron variant cases confirmed in Nueces County. Sixteen test results are still pending.

The first omicron case is believed to have come into Nueces County on or around Dec. 14, 2021. Since then, omicron has spread rapidly, with Rodriguez saying the week before Christmas, Nueces county reported 377 new COVID-19 cases. The following week, cases rose to 1,373, and last week, Nueces County had 5,551 positive COVID-19 cases in one week.

Based on research from Texas A&M- Corpus Christi, the health district is expecting the fourth COVID-19 wave to peak on Jan. 30.

You can received a free COVID-19 test at the following locations:

Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial

2602 Hospital Boulevard

(Monday- Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

(Monday- Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Amistad Community Health Center

1533 South Brownlee Boulevard

(Thursdays, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. by appointment)

To register online, CLICK HERE.

Amistad Community Health Center

814 East Main Avenue, Robstown

(Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. by appointment)

To register online, CLICK HERE.

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation

2882 Holly Road

(Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Must schedule an appointment by calling (361) 356-9572.