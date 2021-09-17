Watch
Local schools utilizing federally funded COVID-19 tests

Jean-Francois BADIAS/AP
A medical worker holds a tube during a saliva COVID-19 testing session at the Niederau school in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. France is rolling out coronavirus tests for young schoolchildren that use saliva samples rather than eye-watering nasal swabs, hoping that they will help prevent school closures as the country's epidemic steadily worsens again. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 17, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of local schools are opting into a program that makes COVID-19 testing readily available on site.

Richard Milburn Academy is just one of the many schools that are using the COVID-19 tests that are fully funded by the state thanks to an $800 million federal grant.

The Department of State Health Services and the Texas Education Agency are supporting school-based COVID-19 testing through the grant, and applications for the program are open to both private and public schools in Texas.

Schools taking part in the program are provided COVID-19 tests at no cost to the district. A quick training is required for faculty members that administer the tests on campus.

Schools are required to report testing results that adhere to grant guidelines and state requirements.

Schools in our area that have opted into the program are:

  • Corpus Christi ISD
  • Kingsville ISD
  • Calallen ISD
  • Driscoll ISD
  • London ISD
  • Port Aransas ISD
  • Robstown ISD
  • Tuloso-Midway ISD
  • Banquete ISD
  • Flour Bluff ISD
  • West Oso ISD
  • Beeville ISD
  • Brooks County ISD
  • Petrolia CISD
  • Freer ISD
  • Jim Hogg County ISD
  • Alice ISD
  • Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD
  • Orange Grove ISD
  • Premont ISD
  • Riviera ISD
  • Ricardo ISD
  • Agua Dulce ISD
  • Bishop CISD
  • Woodsboro ISD
  • Refugio ISD
  • Aransas Pass ISD
  • Gregory-Portland ISD
  • Ingleside ISD
  • Mathis ISD
  • Odem-Edroy ISD
  • Sinton ISD
  • Taft ISD
  • Skidmore-Tynan ISD
  • Santa Gertrudis ISD
  • Por Vida Academy
  • Richard Milburn Academy Corpus Christi
  • School of Science and Technology
  • Corpus Christi Montessori School
