Local fire department educates COVID-19 patients on at-home treatments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annaville Fire Department is taking steps to educate the public on at-home COVID-19 treatments to prevent hospitalizations.

“We’re just trying to get people to start the care at home and then if we need to move to something else, if they feel like they need to call 911, they’re more than welcome to call us at any time,” says Kevin Ramon, EMS Lieutenant with Annaville Fire Department.

Ramon says it’s not uncommon for them to receive calls from those who have not yet tried to treat their symptoms themselves.

“We just would like to leave ourselves the opportunity to help other people that are having things such as heart attacks and strokes because those things don’t stop because of covid,” says Ramon.

He suggests those with COVID-19 call their doctors for help as well.

Dr. Mario Martinez practices general adult medicine and uses a combination of four medicines for his COVID-19 patients; a treatment that is being used around the world and that he says he has heavily researched.

“I would say if I had covid or someone in my family had covid, and they were already fully vaccinated, I would not hesitate to tell them to seek treatment immediately,” says Dr. Martinez.

For those looking to treat their symptoms at home, Ramon says they can control their fever with Tylenol and Advil. The two main components for recovery he says are rest and hydration.

“It sounds very bland but it does work,” says Ramon.

If you’re having difficulty breathing or common medicine isn’t bringing your fever down, it’s time to call 911 says the fire department.