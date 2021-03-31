LIVE BLOG: 1st and 2nd dose Moderna vaccines still available at Robstown fairgrounds

CLICK HERE TO FIND TESTING LOCALLY

Use this tool to get in-depth pandemic numbers, by county, provided by the Texas Department of State Health. They update the numbers on their tool on a daily basis.



3/31 updates:

2:00 p.m. - Texas A&M- Corpus Christi will be holding a first dose drive-thru clinic on Thursday April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The CHRISTUS Spohn Health System will be administering 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and any adult over the age of 16 is eligible. Five-hundred doses will be allotted for TAMU-CC faculty and staff who will be given a pre-registration link to set up an appointment. The other 500 doses will be available on a first-come, first served basis with on-site registration.

The drive-thru clinic will be held in the Sand Dollar Parking Lot next to the Performing Arts Center.

1:55 p.m. - The city of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are holding a first and second dose Moderna vaccine clinic at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown until 6 p.m. Slots are still available for today. You can drop in with no appointment and receive your vaccine, or you can schedule online or by phone at 361-561-1101.

