Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes, available at La Palmera vaccine clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District has resumed distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a pause was put in place on April 13.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on pause after the Food and Drug Administration found some who were given the vaccine developed blood clots.

Health officials stressed that these types of cases are very rare.

As of Friday, April 23, the Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (AIP) recommended that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be available to those 18 and older.

The Department of State Health Services has asked all providers to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with updated health fact sheets provided to all vaccine recipients.

Currently, the Health District has approximately 300 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

They will only be available to the public at the vaccine clinic at La Palmera, formerly known as the Charming Charlie store beginning Monday, April 26.