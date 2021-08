HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — Administrators with Jim Hogg County ISD are working to formulate a plan as their first day of classes looms next week.

The school district announces they're monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will provide guidance as soon as it's solidified.

The school district says "the safety of students and staff continue to be a priority, as it has been for the last 17 months."

At this time, students there are expected to return to classes on Friday Aug. 20.