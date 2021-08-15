Jim Hogg County ISD requires masks in schools and buses

Jim Hogg County ISD announced on Saturday that the JHCISD Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to require masks in all district facilities and buses.
“One of the boards' responsibility is to make certain that the students and staff in the district are in a safe work and academic environment,” the district said in a Facebook post.
Those exempt from this mask mandate include children under the age of 2, a person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, a person whose mask-wearing would cause a risk to workplace health.
The district says they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the county. You can find the district’s full announcement here.