Jim Hogg County ISD requires masks in schools and buses

Jim Hogg County ISD announced on Saturday that the JHCISD Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to require masks in all district facilities and buses.

“One of the boards' responsibility is to make certain that the students and staff in the district are in a safe work and academic environment,” the district said in a Facebook post.

Those exempt from this mask mandate include children under the age of 2, a person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, a person whose mask-wearing would cause a risk to workplace health.