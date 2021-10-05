Is COVID-19 spooking the fun out of Halloween?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 cases across Nueces County have started to take a downward trend compared to where we were about a month ago; but with holidays approaching and Halloween being the first major holiday of the season, Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says outdoor parties is what is recommended.

"I do think we are better prepared, that we do know what we are doing," she said. "So I think a general rule is that if you are outdoors, you are for the most part fairly safe."

She said that it is still recommended that you take all of the precautions necessary to keep you and your family safe during the holiday, especially if you have children who are still not eligible to get a vaccine.

"We have had children who have had COVID-19 compared to a year ago, " Rodriguez said. "We have to make sure we protect them. We don't want to see children in the hospital or ICU due to COVID-19."

Jason Garcia, manager at Spirit Halloween on SPID between Carroll and Weber, said that he has seen a big boost in sales and in people buying home decor.

"We're pretty much out of all our decorations, and it is apparent everywhere in the store, we will start seeing people buying costumes, this is about the time everybody is getting ready," he said.

Garcia said that costumes are just starting to go from the store. He also said they had problems with shipping due to the pandemic but are excited the store is doing well when it comes to sales and the amount of people who are excited for the holiday.